Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,531 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $17,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $64.93. The stock had a trading volume of 89,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,569. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.35. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

