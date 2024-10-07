Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 2,137 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 36.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,595,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Old Republic International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $7,186,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Old Republic International from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Old Republic International Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ORI traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.69. 1,203,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,634. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $36.09.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

