Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Boosts Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 239,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 24.3% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 14.6% during the second quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 871,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,164,000 after buying an additional 111,007 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $3,377,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. UBS Group raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARCC traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,907. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $21.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.