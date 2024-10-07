Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.36. The stock had a trading volume of 15,703,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,854,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $494.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

