Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Increases Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 48.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.7% in the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 113,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after buying an additional 46,181 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 35.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

WPC traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $60.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,878. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 133.08%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

