Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Trims Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.49. The stock had a trading volume of 321,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,453. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $128.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.89 and its 200 day moving average is $120.65.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

