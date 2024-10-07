Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 232 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNY. Argus increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $54.76. 1,705,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,434. The company has a market capitalization of $138.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $58.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

