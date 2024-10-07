Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 2,137 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 59,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 44,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 11,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $53.46. 11,147,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,060,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

