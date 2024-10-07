Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Increases Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,948,000 after buying an additional 1,427,429 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Jabil by 3.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,682,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,660,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,058,000 after purchasing an additional 106,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 29.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,383,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,463,000 after buying an additional 310,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 195.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,404,000 after buying an additional 702,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,554 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.30. 1,371,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.93.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.86.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

