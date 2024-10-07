Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 2,917 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 158,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Waycross Investment Management Co grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,879,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,394,962 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $120.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.32.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.