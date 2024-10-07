Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,095 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 3.4% of Camelot Technology Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after buying an additional 1,674,108 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 791.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,091,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 968,835 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,884,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,021,000 after purchasing an additional 518,649 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1,039.8% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 550,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 502,000 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PHYS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,358. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.