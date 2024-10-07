Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. Sells 7,776 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for 2.8% of Camelot Technology Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,498,000 after buying an additional 20,426 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 299.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 67,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 50,709 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 65,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,421,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.18. 9,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,574. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $90.70 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.86 and a 200-day moving average of $118.20. The company has a market cap of $890.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

