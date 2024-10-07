ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Position Increased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,247 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 0.22% of ACM Research worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ACM Research by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 157,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ACM Research by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Insider Activity at ACM Research

In other ACM Research news, major shareholder Science & Technology Shanghai sold 26,300 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $526,263.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,403,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,112,159.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Science & Technology Shanghai sold 26,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $526,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,403,906 shares in the company, valued at $68,112,159.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Xiao Xing sold 8,304 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $167,657.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430,206 shares in the company, valued at $69,255,859.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Price Performance

NASDAQ ACMR traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $23.60. 6,358,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,904. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. ACM Research’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACM Research

ACM Research Profile

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.