Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 297,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,737 shares during the period. Permian Resources comprises approximately 0.9% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of Permian Resources stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,713,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,143,980. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 4.32.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at $855,288.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

