Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Reduces Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $10,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

GSSC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,646. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $51.71 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.17. The stock has a market cap of $530.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

