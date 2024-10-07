Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy makes up about 1.3% of Camelot Technology Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,236 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

FANG traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.50. 3,778,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,721. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.70 and a 52 week high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Barclays upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.50.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

