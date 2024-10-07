Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stake Lessened by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 117.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMI. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

NYSE VMI traded up $3.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $294.34. 69,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,207. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $307.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.72. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

