Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $5.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.51. 152,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,010. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $168.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

