Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 2,605 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 461.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 96,361 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Textron by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,053,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,809,000 after buying an additional 260,003 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Textron by 579.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.78. The stock had a trading volume of 992,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,423. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.13 and a 52-week high of $97.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.71%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

