Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 11,217 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,217 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.49. The stock had a trading volume of 404,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $126.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.11.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.