iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,973,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,868 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,263,000 after buying an additional 864,732 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,844,000 after acquiring an additional 834,982 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,829,000 after purchasing an additional 832,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,390,000 after purchasing an additional 767,009 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,662,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,697. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.19.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.