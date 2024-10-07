Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Buys 261 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $268.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,301,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,624. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $274.16. The firm has a market cap of $153.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.95.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Melius Research assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.