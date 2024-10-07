Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 22,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $605.54. 1,056,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,005. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $611.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $565.71 and its 200-day moving average is $500.06. The company has a market capitalization of $145.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

