Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,665,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254,172 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $87,627,000. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 7,799,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053,793 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,457 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 6,753,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $529,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $529,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,957,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,750,038. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.07. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $23.83.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

