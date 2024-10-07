Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,586 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Orcam Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.88. 9,048,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,660,737. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.