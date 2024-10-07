SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,152,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,835,159. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.85. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

