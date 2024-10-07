Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.10 and last traded at $52.35, with a volume of 3100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.10.

Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.66. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter.

Brookfield Reinsurance Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Reinsurance

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield Reinsurance’s payout ratio is 110.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Brookfield Reinsurance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Reinsurance by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Reinsurance by 52.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

Read More

