JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Acquired by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMUB. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,000. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,485,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,310,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JMUB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.93. The company had a trading volume of 272,394 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1506 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.