Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of -0.50.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $299.34 million for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 19.37%.
About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Ciena Stock Powers the AI Cloud Boom—Don’t Miss Out
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Affirm’s Path to Profitability Elevates with Interest Rate Cuts
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- RPM International Thrives in Rate-Cut Driven Construction Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.