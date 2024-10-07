Foster Group Inc. Acquires 1,323 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Principal Financial Group stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.21 and a 12 month high of $88.26.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

