Foster Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,574,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,550,000 after acquiring an additional 149,460 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,425,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,056 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 2,102,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,875,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,173,000 after purchasing an additional 23,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,647,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,529,000 after buying an additional 10,853 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:PRF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.27. The company had a trading volume of 167,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,380. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $40.72. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average of $38.51.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

