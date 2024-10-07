Oak Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,292 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSV. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 231,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after buying an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,137,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,633,000 after acquiring an additional 298,653 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 199,686 shares during the period.

IUSV stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.53. The company had a trading volume of 535,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day moving average of $90.16. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $95.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

