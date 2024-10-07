Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stake Raised by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $10,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $146,523,000. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 2,629,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,523,000 after purchasing an additional 670,164 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,399,000. Madrone Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,244,000 after purchasing an additional 534,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,929,000 after purchasing an additional 530,360 shares during the last quarter.

VT stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,208. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $120.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.59 and a 200 day moving average of $112.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

