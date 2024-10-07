Foster Group Inc. Sells 863 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Foster Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,211.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8,463.2% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 386.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $79,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.45. 3,653,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,521,753. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

