Foster Group Inc. Purchases 16,572 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,195,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,572 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises 1.2% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $33,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIHP. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lam Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 256.8% in the 1st quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

BATS DIHP traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 306,951 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average is $26.74.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Featured Stories

