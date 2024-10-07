iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 49,700.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period.

BATS USMV traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,259 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.64 and a 200 day moving average of $85.40. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

