Foster Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,951,000 after buying an additional 29,246 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,383,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $4.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.79. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $211.92.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hershey from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.90.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,729.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

