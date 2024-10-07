Foster Group Inc. Acquires 42 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 84,949 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $22,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Salesforce by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 425,135 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $111,870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $284.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,793,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,534,473. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $275.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, August 26th. FBN Securities raised shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.74.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $229,434.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at $13,072,660.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at $13,072,660.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 8,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,359,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,612 shares of company stock worth $21,133,273. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

