Oak Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,747,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,065,064. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86. The firm has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.63.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

