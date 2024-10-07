Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) is Foster Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Foster Group Inc. cut its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,030,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,406 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Foster Group Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $69,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DUHP traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $33.87. 566,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,244. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.97. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $34.13.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

