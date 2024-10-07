Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Foster Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $145,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

BND traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.93. 7,044,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,647,249. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.85. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

