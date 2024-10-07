Oak Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 783,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,659,000 after buying an additional 189,401 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 11,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.35. 375,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.79 and its 200 day moving average is $190.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $217.69.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

