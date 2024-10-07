Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Sold by Foster Group Inc.

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2024

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNMFree Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,762 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned about 4.59% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $57,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFNM. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 272,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 490,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after acquiring an additional 56,616 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 79,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 41,891 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RW Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 93,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

DFNM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.42. 88,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,802. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $48.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.02.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

(Free Report)

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.