Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Sold by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,762 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned about 4.59% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $57,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFNM. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 272,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 490,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after acquiring an additional 56,616 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 79,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 41,891 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RW Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 93,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

DFNM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.42. 88,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,802. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $48.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.02.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

