Foster Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $124.80. 234,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,998. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.92 and a 200-day moving average of $118.32. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $126.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
