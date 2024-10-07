Foster Group Inc. Acquires 15,376 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 53,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 12,013 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 191.8% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 24,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 15,946 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 454,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,750,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after buying an additional 19,071 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.50. 11,884,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,351,832. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.86. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

