Oak Asset Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.04. 619,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,042. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $164.45. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.27.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

