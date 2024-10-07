Oak Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Oak Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Aflac by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Aflac by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 484,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,945,000 after acquiring an additional 320,867 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.84. 2,972,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,826. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $75.07 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The company has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

