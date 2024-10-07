Foster Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,096 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Foster Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $28,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.81. 206,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,842. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.32.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

