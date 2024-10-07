Render Token (RNDR) Price Tops $5.32

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, Render Token has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a market cap of $2.76 billion and approximately $359.23 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can now be bought for approximately $5.32 or 0.00008515 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 532,450,805 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,690,631 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is rendernetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Render Token is rendernetwork.com.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

