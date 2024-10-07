Dawn Protocol Trading Down 2.9% This Week (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $142,336.66 and $41.79 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.97 or 0.00252762 BTC.
Dawn Protocol Token Profile
Dawn Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org.
Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol
